Police: Boyfriend is 'prime suspect' in Chesterfield Twp. teen shooting
The boyfriend of the teen who was shot inside her Chesterfield Township home Monday afternoon is being questioned by police.

- The boyfriend of the teen who was shot inside her Chesterfield Township home Monday afternoon is being questioned by police. Police confirm to FOX 2 they are holding the 21-year-old boyfriend on outstanding warrants, and that he is also the prime suspect in the shooting.

At about 3:15 p.m. 17-year-old Marche Lowe was shot in the head inside her home, which is near 21 Mile Road and Gratiot. She is said to be in grave condition.

Police were called around the same time.

Police originally said a witness called 911 about the shooting, but we're now learning the witness is Lowe's boyfriend. Police had been talking to him about what he knew and at one point he even gave investigators a description of a suspect and a vehicle description.

Investigators are now saying his story didn't add up, and their investigation has taken a turn.

Police say they're holding the 21-year-old boyfriend and anticipate requesting charges against him relating to the shooting. His name hasn't been given.

Authorities will be holding a press conference later Tuesday morning to update their case.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.