Gas leak closes Vernier Road in Grosse Pointe Woods

A gas leak has closed a main road in Grosse Pointe Woods and Grosse Pointe Shores.

Grosse Pointe Woods authorities say a contractor hit a gas line, and Vernier Road is now closed between Wedgewood Drive and Lake Shore Road.

We're told the road will be closed for about 4-5 hours as repairs are being done.

The closure is also right outside Grosse Pointe North High School. We're told the school is currently locked down but is not being evacuated.

DTE Energy tells us it was a member of their crew who struck the gas line. No other damages were reported and nobody was injured.

