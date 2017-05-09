5-year-old mauled by dogs on Detroit's east side Local News 5-year-old mauled by dogs on Detroit's east side A 5-year-old girl was mauled by multiple dogs Tuesday night.

The incident happened in the 6200 block of Holcomb Avenue on the east side of Detroit, near I-94.

She is in surgery now at a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Detroit police said she was inside playing with the six dogs, went outside and was mauled by them.



The owner of the dogs was warned before for his dogs biting someone, according to a source.



Producer note: Police earlier said the dogs were pit bulls, but it is unclear how many - if at all - were involved.



