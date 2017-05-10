5 people killed in car crash in Oceola Township

Posted:May 10 2017 05:51AM EDT

Updated:May 10 2017 06:13AM EDT

Police are on the scene Wednesday morning of a deadly two-car crash that killed five people on M-59 and Argentine Road in Livingston County's Oceola Township.

At least one person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.  

The crash happened  just before 11 o'clock Tuesday.

It appears that one of the vehicles may have ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle, resulting in a fiery crash.

The intersection was reopened around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. 

Investigators are on the scene Wednesday morning working to figure out what caused the accident.


