5 people killed in car crash in Oceola Township

Police are on the scene Wednesday morning of a deadly two-car crash that killed five people on M-59 and Argentine Road in Livingston County's Oceola Township.
At least one person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The crash happened just before 11 o'clock Tuesday.
It appears that one of the vehicles may have ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle, resulting in a fiery crash.
The intersection was reopened around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Investigators are on the scene Wednesday morning working to figure out what caused the accident.