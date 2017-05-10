Trooper and Deputy involved in shooting in Brighton Township Local News Trooper and Deputy involved in shooting in Brighton Township A Michigan State Police Trooper and a Livingston County Sheriff's Deputy were involved in a shooting Tuesday night in Brighton Township.

The incident happened on Spencer Road and Old US-23. Michigan State Police say one person was shot and is being treated at a local hospital.

No officers were hurt.

Investigators tell Fox 2, police were called Tuesday night to check on the well being of person. Investigators say that's when the MSP Trooper and Deputy came across someone giving them trouble. Witnesses say they heard shots fired.

Brighton City Police also assisted with the call.