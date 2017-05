Fans paint personal messages on Joe Louis ice Local News Fans paint personal messages on Joe Louis ice Red Wings fans are getting a new chance Wednesday to create one last memory at the Joe.

It's all part of the celebration of the farewell season at the long-time home of Detroit Red Wings -- and it's for a good cause.

The event takes place from 3-8 p.m. at the Joe Louis Arena.

Participants make at least a $20 donation to the Detroit Red Wings Foundation for a 30-minute slot.

They then paint a personalized message on a part of the ice.

