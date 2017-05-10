Victims of deadly Livingston County crash identified Local News Victims of deadly Livingston County crash identified The Michigan State Police in Brighton have identified the five killed and three critically injured in a fiery crash late Tuesday night.

Michigan State Police said earlier Wednesday that a driver going south on Argentine Road missed the stop sign at M-59. That driver has been identified as Matthew Carrier, 22 of Fenton. He was removed and is in critical condition. A passenger riding in the back on the driver's side, Kyle Eugene Lixie, 23, was ejected and also is in critical condition.

Justin Andrew-Humberto Henderson, 20 of Fenton, was riding in the front seat and Preston Taylor Wetzel, 24 of Fenton, was sitting in the back behind him. Both were killed in the crash.

In the car heading east on M59, Albert Rudolph Boswell, 39 of Oakland County, was driving. He was removed from the car and is in critical condition. Candice Lynn Dunn, 35 of Oakland County, was in the front seat, Linda K. Hurley, 69 of Macomb County, and Jerome Joseph Tortomasi, 73 of Macomb County, were both in back. All three passengers in the car were killed.

Dunn had been identified earlier in the day as one of the victims. She had just been returning from a Michigan Department of Corrections banquet where she was honored as he Michigan Department of Corrections' 2017 Parole/Probation Agent of the Year.

"When we become police officers, they don't take away our feelings...anything like this is a tragedy. My heart goes out to those family members," Lt. Mario Gonzales said. "There is nothing worse than driving on a scene where people are dead and we cannot do anything."

5 killed in horrific crash, Michigan police say driver ran stop sign

Both roads are paved roads and Lt. Gonzales said they're not extremely busy. He did say that there is a flashing yellow light at the intersection.