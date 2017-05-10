Wayne County man wins Fantasy 5 lottery for third time Local News Wayne County man wins Fantasy 5 lottery for third time A Wayne County man might just be the luckiest person alive - he's now won the Michigan Lottery's Fantasy Five drawing three times.

His jackpot winnings total more than 780-thousand dollars. The man bought this most recent winning ticket last Thursday at Empire Foods on Allen Road in Allen Park.

He also bought a winning ticket in march and another in late 2009. The lucky man is choosing to remain anonymous.

The player matched the numbers drawn on Thursday - 04-17-18-24-39 - to win the $178,078 jackpot.

"I'm not the type of guy to get real worked up over anything," said the man in a Michigan Lottery release. "When I realized I had won the jackpot again, my first question was: 'Am I the only winner?'

"After I went up to the store and found out I was the only winner, I felt pretty happy."

On Nov. 25, 2009, the player won a $499,907 jackpot. On March 7 the lucky player won a $105,000 Fantasy Five jackpot.

"I was pretty excited with the first one, but I try not to get too worked up. I'll stash this money away and let it help me with my bills and retirement." said the player, who visited Lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim his jackpot.

Each Fantasy Five play is only $1. For an additional $1 per play, EZmatch may be added to a Fantasy Five ticket, giving players a chance to win up to $500 instantly.



Fantasy Five players select five numbers from one to 39. Players who match all five Fantasy Five numbers drawn win a jackpot that starts at $100,000. Fantasy 5 drawings are held seven days a week at 7:29 p.m.