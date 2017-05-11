2 Detroit police officers injured in car crash

- Authorities say two Detroit police officers were injured in a car crash Thursday morning on the city's west side.

Police say the crash happened around 6 a.m. as a man in another car tried to make an improper turn and collided with the cruiser. The crash happened at Pickford Avenue and Greenfield Road, which is just a few blocks south of Seven Mile Road.

The officers were taken to a hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening. The driver of the car was taken to a hospital after reporting leg and back injuries.

The crash is under investigation.