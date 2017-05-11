Arts Academy in The Woods in Fraser evacuated, 20 students hospitalized

- Arts Academy in The Woods in Fraser is currently evacuated after several students were feeling ill and have been sent to the hospital.

A fire official on scene at the school tells us at least 20 students have been hospitalized, and several more are being checked out. The call came in saying the students were suffering symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, but officials are still testing to see if that is the cause.

Arts Academy in The Woods is located on Caroline Street at Masonic Boulevard at Utica Road. The students there are high-school aged.

The severity of the students' illness is not known at this time. SkyFOX is flying over the scene and at least two ambulances can be seen at the school. Several students are also waiting out on the lawn.

