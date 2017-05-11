MSU launches website for updates on sexual assault investigations

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJBK) - Michigan State University is addressing sexual assault cases involving three football players and a former sports doctor.
MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon announced the launch of a new website, which will give updates on how they're responding to the separate cases.
She also thanked all the victims for coming forward.
Larry Nassar is a former gymnastics doctor, accused of sexually assaulting dozens of athletes.
Three unnamed football players are also under a criminal investigation, for sexual assault.
You can find the new webpage at msu.edu/ourcommitment.