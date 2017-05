Ron Savage honored by governor in special ceremony Local News Ron Savage honored by governor in special ceremony A special ceremony was held today in honor of our late friend and colleague Ron Savage.

Ron Savage's wife Mitzi and his son Ron received a flag from Governor Snyder.

As you know, Ron Savage was also a firefighter for Milford.

The ceremony took place during the southeast Michigan fire chiefs meeting in Milford.

The flag was flown over the Michigan State Capitol in honor of Ron following his passing on February 25.