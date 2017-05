92-year-old artist Charles McGee to paint 11-story Detroit mural Local News 92-year-old artist Charles McGee to pain 11-story Detroit mural A blank canvas in downtown Detroit will soon be home to a new 11-story mural.

It's titled Unity and will be 11 stories tall.

It'll cover a side of the $28,000 building in Detroit's Capitol Park.



Priming is underway.



The mural is designed by 92-year-old Detroit Arts Icon Charles McGee, whose work can be seen at the DIA, People Mover stops and Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.