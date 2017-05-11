Greektown beating suspects ordered to stand trial Local News Greektown beating suspects ordered to stand trial Four men charged in the brutal beating outside Greektown Casino on Easter Sunday will now stand trial.

Terrell Carter, Stanley Faulk, Eddie Curry and Keith Harvey were in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

The video posted online shows three cousins being beaten by a large group of men.



One of the victims, Brandon Putnam, suffered a broken eye socket along with a number of other injuries.



He took the stand Thursday to share what he remembered about that night.

Police recently arrested another man in this case 21-year-old Rachaan Yharbrough.



He was arraigned this Thursday morning.

