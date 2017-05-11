Female customer sexually accosted by Troy gas station worker Local News Female customer sexually accosted by Troy gas station worker A woman's quick thinking led to the arrest of a gas station worker in Troy who she says sexually assaulted her.

Police say a woman was accosted while trying to buy gas at the Mobil Gas Station located at 25 E. 14 Mile Road.

At about 8:45 p.m. May 4, the woman was attempting to fill her tank when the credit card reader failed to work.

She called over the gas station employee, now identified as 25-year-old Abdelnasser Mohammed of Detroit.

The victim says Mohammed touched her groin area and attempted to trade his help working the machine for sexual favors.

The woman was able to get away and immediately call police. They were able to arrest him just minutes after the alleged assault.

At first it police say he told several stories but after he realized the crime was caught on camera he confessed.

Mohammed was arrested and charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Police are looking into the possibility that it's not an isolated incident.

"He would run across people all day in that kind of job so it could have happened," said Sgt. Meghan Lehman of the Troy Police Department.

After news of his arrest spread, one regular customer says Mohammed had harassed her as well.

"I'd go in there and it would be a hey baby. You're looking beautiful today, does your man know how lucky he is to have you?" she said.

She says Mohammed would take his advances further making her more uncomfortable until she spoke out and put an end to it.

"I just feel terrible for this victim and I hope she can mentally recover from this that is a terrible thing to have happen," she said.

Mohammed is currently out on bond.