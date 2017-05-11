Man wanted for pepper spraying clerk in Warren robbery Local News Man wanted for pepper spraying clerk in Warren robbery A $1,000 reward is up for grabs if you can help police catch the suspect who pepper sprayed a store clerk.

- A $1,000 reward is up for grabs if you can help police catch the suspect who pepper sprayed a store clerk.

The attack happened at the BDT Smoke Shop in Warren on Friday, May 6 at noon.

After pepper spraying the employee he grabbed $400 from the register. The suspect was wearing a reflective construction style jacket.

The victim's phone was taken during the robbery and was later recovered at the corner of Demrick and Ivanhoe.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. If you have any information regarding this crime or any other crime, we are asking that you make that anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit the website at: www.1800speakup.org or text: CSM and your tip to 274637. Your identity is always anonymous.