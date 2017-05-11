State police looking for motorcycles in fatal shooting in Inkster Local News State police looking for motorcycles in fatal shooting in Inkster

- Inkster and Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Carlysle Street.

A man was shot in the street, as the gunman left bullet casings scattering three blocks.

The shooting happened in the area of Carlisle Street, west of Middle Belt.



Michigan State Police is asking the public for help identifying two men on motorcycles in a tweet on Twitter.



Two cars are also being sought, which may have information or witnessed the shooting. One appears to be a black late model Chevrolet Impala.



Anyone with information should contact Michigan State Police at 855-MICH-TIP.

