Neither driver in crash that killed 5 had valid licenses

- A tragic crash kills five people and injures three Tuesday night at the intersection of Argentine in M-59 in Livingston County.

Both drivers in this tragic crash, legally, should not have been on the road.

Police say the driver of the car that went through a stop sign was Matthew Carrier, 22 years old, from Fenton.

"Matt was just a mix that little boy," said Lois Jackson. "He was the driver that went through the stop sign. It's sad to hear these kids doing this these days."

Those that knew him feel devastated.

"Because his life could potentially be destroyed now," Jackson said.

Officials confirm that Carrier is still in critical condition at UM hospital. But records obtained from the Secretary of State show that Carrier was driving on a suspended license, for multiple violations including careless driving, speeding and drunk driving.

But Matt's mother, Stephanie Allen, said Matt had mental issues, including schizophrenia and bipolar. And that he has a drug and alcohol problem and the doctors told her that there was alcohol in his system on the day of this accident.

Carrier attended Fenton high, has a 2-year-old daughter.

And then there's the driver of the other car, 39-year-old Albert Boswell of Troy. He is the boyfriend of Candice Dunn, who was coming back from a ceremony where she received the Probation Officer of the Year award.

But Secretary of State records show that Boswell did not have a valid license. It was expired over issues relating to two drunk driving incidents, one in 1998 the other in 2001.

Authorities said that the accident investigation is continuing, in part because Boswell and two others in the accident remain in critical condition and are still medically unable to talk to police.

It's really sad for the people in the other car," Jackson said. "It's sad for all of them."



Three of the visitations and funerals will be held together for Candice Dunn, Linda Hurley and Jerome Tortomasi.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, May 15, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday May 16 at the Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Inc. in Shelby Township, 54880 Van Dyke.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday May 17 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 47120 Romeo Plank Road in Macomb Township.

Memorial contributions are appreciated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.