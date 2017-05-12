Chesterfield teen shot in head breathing on her own, family asks for help

- The family of a Macomb County teen fighting for her life has some positive news - but is still asking for your help.

Marche Lowe, the 17-year-old shot in the head allegedly by her boyfriend, is now breathing on her own, her family said Friday. Lowe has been on life support since the shooting.

Lowe was wounded Monday afternoon in her home on Briar Towne in Chesterfield Township where she lived with her mother. Prosecutors said her 21-year-old boyfriend Oshae Ricky Thomas pulled the trigger.



The Lowe family said through a neighbor that it is grateful for the support and prayers of the community. To help pay for Marche's medical bills a GoFundMe has been set up. CLICK HERE to donate.

"The family just asks to pray," Marche's uncle Carl Lowe said earlier this week. "Hopefully everything can work its way out."



Thomas is charged with assault with intent to murder and felony firearm. His family says it was an accident, while some friends of Lowe have said he was abusive and controlling.



Thomas' social media posts on Twitter show numerous guns and stacks of money. His relatives say the guns are fake in the photos, and that most of the cash is also not real, adding that he has a musical career as a rapper.



Thomas is due back in court May 17 with a $500,000 bond. He faces life in prison.