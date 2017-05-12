MISSING: Detroit police looking for CeNiece Brown, 15

- Detroit police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who battles mental illness.

CeNiece Brown is described as a black female, 5 feet, 4 inches, 118 pounds with long black hair, last seen wearing a dark blue Aeropostle jacket, blue jeans, purple and white gym shoes, carrying a white purse with different colored flowers on it.

Police says she is in good physical condition, but does suffer from mental illnesses and has not taken her medication and may be suicidal.

CeNiece was last seen May 12 at her residence located in the 19000 block of Binder at approximately 5 a.m. She walked away from the home and hasn't returned.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to please call Detroit Police at 313-596-1616 or 313-596-1140.