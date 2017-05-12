Police looking for suspect in fatal shooting of motorcyclist in drive-by

- Inkster Police and Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal shooting.

Police say a 26 year old man was riding a motorcycle Eastbound on Carlisle near Burns Street with a second person on a separate motorcycle.

Witnesses heard gun shots and then saw the two motorcycle riders speeding down Carlisle. The victim eventually fell off the motorcycle at Carlisle and Middle Belt, got up for a short time and then collapsed.



Neighbors say the second motorcycle rider stopped for a short time to check on the victim before leaving the scene.



Neighbors who live here at the intersection didn't want their faces shown on camera out of fear.

"I'm concerned about what goes on in Inkster, said one resident. That's for sure. It seems like my kids don't want me to live in Inkster anymore, but I love Inkster."

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men on motorcycles in a tweet on posted on Twitter.

Detectives are continuing to investigate numerous leads and tips from the community and evidence found at the scene.



Police are also asking for the public's help in identifying the two passenger vehicles that may have seen the incident.

Police say one vehicle may be a black late model Chevy Impala. If you have any information, call Michigan State Police at 1-855-MICH-TIP.