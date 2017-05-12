Coleman Young II launches first ad of mayoral campaign Local News Coleman Young II launches first ad of mayoral campaign Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan kicked off his re-election campaign a few months ago, but challenger Coleman Young II is the first to hit the airwaves.



Young, a Democratic state senator, met with me downtown Friday afternoon to discuss his 30-second commercial after giving Fox 2 News an exclusive first look at the ad.

While Marcus Iverson trimmed the senator’s hair at M.L.I.’s Executive Barbershop in Cadillac Square, Young discussed the references in the ad to his famous father, the late Mayor Coleman Young, as well as his prospects for victory.

Watch my interview with Young and get a sneak peek at the campaign commercial before it debuts Monday.

Campaign official Adolph Mongo said the ad will run on Fox 2, WADL-TV, WHPK-TV and on cable. He said the campaign spent about $5,000 on airtime, and hopes to run commercials every month through the election. Neither Duggan nor any of the other six candidates competing in the primary campaign has run television ads yet.

The Young campaign will hold a viewing party Monday, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Thomas Magee’s Sporting House Whiskey Bar, 1408 E Fisher Service Dr., in Eastern Market.

