Tempers flare at Hamtrack council meeting over fate of city manager Local News Tempers flare at Hamtrack council meeting over fate of city manager A contentious emergency meeting was held regarding the fate of Hamtramck City Manager Katrina Powell.



The meeting pitted the mayor pro-tem against a fellow city council member.

"The council has lost the confidence in the city manager and it’s time to seek alternative paths to success," said Anam Amiah, Hamtramck mayor pro-tem.

But not everyone feels that way, said councilmember Ian Perrotta

"I think it's sad that petty differences and personal problems are getting in the way of the success and vitality of this city," he said.

City Manager Katrina Powell has been in that role since the city came out of the control of an emergency manager. Her contract is set to expire at the end of June.



The mayor pro-tem says it’s been the majority of council's position for months to go in a different direction.

"Several meetings ago we already had a resolution that was passed to not to extend the city manager's contract, said Amiah.

Yet Councilman Ian Perrotta says four of the six city council members are trying to oust her quickly and quietly.



"It actually did crop up overnight," said Perrotta. "Yesterday at 6 pm there was a notice posted of an emergency meeting that occurred today."

He claims it’s a violation of the Open Meetings Act which is designed to make sure there is adequate time for the public to be involved.

"All the guidelines were followed," Amiah said.

Despite the late notice, there was a vocal capacity crowd.

In the end four of the six councilmembers voted to start looking for a new city manager.

"We are not extending the contract and the position will be filled with an acting city manager," Amiah said. "The HR director should start the process of finding that individual."

"Myself and Andrea Carpenski abstained from voting because in my opinion it was an illegal vote," Perrotta said.

Although Powell was there at the meeting, the city manager didn't speak. FOX 2 attempted to reach her for comment but haven't heard back.

