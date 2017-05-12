Feds crack down on Detroit Brightmoor gang 'YNS'

- Federal investigators continue to crack down on gang violence in Detroit.

One of those gangs has terrorized the Brightmoor neighborhood for years, thanks to a federal indictment Friday they could be off the streets for a very long time.

They rapped about drugs money and murder and turns out their art may have imitated their lives. Now five members of the Young and Scandalous gang also known as YNS are under a federal indictment.

They operated in Detroit’s Brightmoor neighborhood on the city's west side and are charged with crimes ranging from racketeering, drug dealing and murder.

"About damn time," said Jonathan Pommerville.

Brightmoor residents like Pommerville say it is long overdue.

"You know some of these charges are about 10 years old and why they haven't been brought to justice yet is beyond me," he said.

The feds say members of YNS are responsible for several violent crimes in and around the Brightmoor neighborhood including four homicides.

One of them took place at the Victory Inn on Telegraph Road, another at a gas station on Seven Mile and Shiawassee.

But what goes around comes around, Edward Tavorn one of the YNS members, is seen in a YouTube video in a hospital bed, reportedly shot three times.

The video was uploaded Monday. Tavorn was indicted two later.

"This is just one of the missions of ATF, we're going after the most violent offenders in the city of Detroit," said Ronnie Dahl.

Dahl, a spokeswoman for ATF, says YMS' reign of terror was dealt a crippling blow.

FOX 2: "Talk about the message this is sending to violent gangs in Detroit."

"It's crystal clear: if you're a gang banger in Detroit terrorizing a neighborhood, ATF is coming after you," she said.

The indictment comes as the feds launch a major national crackdown on gangs arresting more than a thousand people. About 21 face murder related charges.

If you want to get violent gangs off the street then the ATF wants your help. You can call their tip line 1-800-ATF-GUNS.

