3-year-old injured in hit-and-run in Detroit

Posted:May 13 2017 11:28PM EDT

Updated:May 13 2017 11:28PM EDT

(WJBK) - Detroit Police search for a driver caught on surveillance camera driving off after hitting 3-year-old with his car. FOX 2's Camille Amiri spoke with family members and witnesses who watched as the driver didn't stop.


