Man, 10-year-old girl killed in crash

- Police are investigating after a deadly crash late Sunday night on Detroit's west side.

We're told a man and a 10-year-old girl were killed in the crash, which involved three vehicles.

Police say the man, who was in his 50s, was riding in the car with twin 10-year-old girls just before midnight.

The man and one of the girls died from their injuries. The other girl was taken to the hospital but her condition isn't known at this time.

The crash happened at Glendale and Linwood. We're told one of the other cars rolled.

It's not known right now what caused the crash. The condition of the other drivers is also not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.