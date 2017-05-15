Lane closures begin along I-75 for construction project Local News Lane closures begin along I-75 for construction project Road crews will begin appearing along Interstate 75 in Oakland County this week.

- Road crews will begin appearing along Interstate 75 in Oakland County this week.

Starting Monday, two through-lanes will be maintained during peak travel times in each direction of I-75 between M-59 and Coolidge Highway. During the overnight hours, only one lane will be open.

Later this week, on Friday, all traffic will shift over to the northbound side. Two lanes will be open there in each direction.

"This is a massive undertaking, completely rebuilding the stretch of freeway that has never been rebuilt since it was originally constructed in the 1960s," says Rob Morosi of MDOT.

After Friday, May 19, the eastbound Square Lake Road entrance ramp to northbound I-75 will be closed. Traffic will be directed to M-59 to access northbound I-75.

The traffic shift is part of the construction project between Coolidge Highway and South Boulevard. It's expected to take two years, and includes reconstructing pavement, replacing bridges, and modernizing the I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road) interchange. It has a price tag of $90.8 million.

In August, all traffic is expected to shift over to the southbound side. All lanes and ramps are expected to be open in mid-September.

For other details about traffic detours and ramps, visit www.modernize75.com.