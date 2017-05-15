Unclaimed lottery ticket worth $105,000 expires tomorrow

- Michigan Lottery is urging Fantasy 5 players to check their tickets to see if they're the lucky winner of a $105,000 jackpot.

The winning ticket from the May 16, 2016 drawing was sold at the Bay Road Express Stop, located at 2791 Bay Road in Saginaw. The winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn: 02-07-15-21-25.

The prize must be claimed by 4:45 p.m. Tuesday or it goes to the state School Aid Fund. Fantasy 5 tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.

If anyone discovers they have the winning ticket, they should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237. The lucky winner must come to Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim the prize.

If the ticket holder does not come forward, it would be the first major prize to go unclaimed in 2017.