Farmington spa owner arrested for criminal sexual conduct

- The owner of a spa in downtown Farmington has been arrested and charged with having inappropriate sexual contact with a female client during a massage.

Con Vuong, owner of the Oriental Spa located at 33409 Grand River Avenue, has been charged with three counts of 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct. Police say Vuong is not licensed or certified in massage therapy -- and that he is also a registered sex offender.

Police say a 23-year-old Livonia woman told them she was touched inappropriately during her massage earlier this month.

She told police Vuong, 43, told her to lie on her back, and removed the sheet to expose her bare breasts. Vuong is then accused of touching the woman's breasts and genital area. The woman says at one point, Vuong grabbed her hand and placed it over his genital area.

Vuong was arraigned on the charges on Friday, May 12. He's due in court again later this month.

Farmington police believe other women may be victims as well.

"Not only is Mr. Vuong a registered sex offender, he holds no license or certification to practice massage. It's clear his intent was to take advantage of this victim for sexual gratification. Because of the brazenness of his actions, it is likely that he has assaulted other women at his business in the past. We're hoping that anyone who may have had a similar experience with Mr. Vuong at Oriental Spa will come forward," Farmington Public Safety Director Frank Demers said in a statement.

Vuong is a convicted sex offender from an incident that he was convicted of in 2004.

The City of Farmington has an ordinance to regulate businesses offering massage therapy, but police encourage people to research the massage therapist to ensure they're licensed.