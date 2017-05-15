Ford hosts safe driving event for teens ahead of prom Local News Ford hosts safe driving event for teens ahead of prom Prom is a big night for teenagers, but for parents it can be a long evening full of anxiety.

We'll soon enter what AAA calls the "100 Deadliest Days," the period starting at Memorial Day when teen crash deaths historically climb.

On Monday, May 15, students from 25 Michigan high schools will get behind the wheel of vehicles on a closed course to learn skills to help them become better drivers. They will also have the opportunity to experience the Ford Driving Skills for Life (DSFL) Drugged Driving Suit which re-creates the reduced mobility, slowed reaction time, distorted vision, hand tremors and poor coordination that occur when driving under the influence of drugs.

This hands-on event is the culmination of the 2016-2017 Michigan Strive For a Safer Drive (S4SD) program, which provides funding and resources for teens to develop peer-to-peer traffic safety campaigns at their high schools.

