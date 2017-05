1-year-old dies after being found in Warren swimming pool Local News 1-year-old dies after being found in Warren swimming pool

- A 22-month-old boy has died after being pulled from a swimming pool.

The chid was found in a swimming pool in Warren Monday afternoon unresponsive by an adult who was found by police giving the boy CPR.

The child was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The incident happened at a house in the 13700 block of Lechene Street.

