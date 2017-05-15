Attorney Mike Morse sued by client of Geoffrey Fieger for alleged sexual assault Local News Attorney Mike Morse sued by client of Geoffrey Fieger for alleged sexual assault Attorney Geoffrey Fieger announced Monday a multi-million dollar lawsuit against another high-profile attorney Mike Morse, accusing Morse of sexually assaulting Fieger's client.

- Attorney Geoffrey Fieger announced Monday a multi-million dollar lawsuit against another high-profile attorney Mike Morse, accusing Morse of sexually assaulting Fieger's client.

"It does not please me in any way shape or form to announce what I'm doing today," Fieger said.

He filed a $10 million dollar lawsuit against prominent Morse and the owner of a Farmington Hills restaurant for an alleged sexual assault on his client.

"The victim was assaulted at the (Steven Lelli's On the Green) restaurant in April of this year. After the assault, the victim went to the Farmington Hills police. She was told by the Farmington Hills police, as indicated in the complaint that there would be problem -- his word, Mr. Morse's word against hers," Fieger said.

He says his client does not know Morse but according to the complaint, Morse approached his client, who was at the restaurant with friends.

"He asked her to go to a back room where she might want to take a selfie with him," Fieger said. "And that's where assault occurred as alleged in the complaint."

According to the complaint, Morse held the plaintiff's phone to take a selfie and without her permission grabbed the woman's breast and asked her if this would make the photo better.

Fieger says several attempts were made by Morse and the restaurant owner to convince his client to not say anything to police.

He says Morse and the owner of Steven Lelli's on the Green began to continually call the victim in an attempt to coerce her from filing complaint.

But Fieger says his client got the confession on tape.

"She was wired by the Farmington Hills Police Department. She attended another meeting ... and she recorded Mike Morse's confession regarding the sexual assault," he said.



Morse spoke at a press conference Monday to say that the allegations were untrue.



"I am standing here to tell you there is no truth to these allegations," Morse said. "There are multiple witnesses who were present at the time who observed that I did not touch this woman as alleged.



"This lawsuit is complete and utter nonsense. I will vigorously defense myself against these false claims."



Morse went further, suggesting the lawsuit handled by Fieger might be personal.



"This lawsuit is a bogus, manufactured lawsuit in an attempt to extort money from me by the Fieger law firm. Mr. Fieger has said he's angry with me because a former client fired him and hired me and we settled that case for several million dollars.

"There's a history of Mr. Fieger attempting to disparage me through his commercials and blog posts. This is also a pathetic attempt to harm my reputation, something the fieger law firm stands to benefit from."

FOX 2 reached out to the Farmington Hills Police Department and we were told no comment.

"They are completing their investigation. Eventually they will have to make decision," Fieger said.

He says his client just wants to put a stop to this type of behavior.

"She believes that his activities have got to come to an end and she intends to put them to an end," Fieger said.



WEB: Fieger was asked to respond to Morse's comments, but declined.