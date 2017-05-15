1-year-old dies after falling into covered swimming pool in Warren Local News 1-year-old dies after falling into covered swimming pool in Warren A small child has died after being found in a swimming pool Monday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 13000 block of La Chene where a 22-month-old baby boy has drowned in a backyard pool at 2 p.m.

Somehow the boy became unsupervised, he went to the above-ground pool which still had the winter cover on, fell into it and then drowned. His mother discovered the boy, and tried to give him CPR.

She called 911 they showed up, a crew rushed him to St. Johns Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Neighbors are very upset, saying they saw little Kevin out here just this morning, calling him a friendly, happy little boy. They and friends of the family added that plenty of work had been done on the pool trying to make it safe and to open it up for the summer.

Family members are at the hospital we're told right now where they were able to receive this horrific news.

