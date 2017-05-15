Rescue group wants to find man who dropped off mutilated puppy Local News Rescue group wants to find man who dropped off mutilated puppy Police are trying to find those responsible for a pit bull puppy found severely injured at a Detroit park.

The puppy is awaiting surgery Monday after being found in Chandler Park, mutilated and bleeding.

"He had basically a wound that looked like his lower anatomy had been scooped out from his abdomen with a spoon," said Kristina Rinaldi, Detroit Dog Rescue Director. "It was horrific looking, it was necrotic."

She says video pictures of the man who dropped off the bleeding puppy now named Chandler, on Friday.

"The volunteer looked at him bleeding out and said this is really bad, you need to get him medical care right now," Rinaldi said.

That man took Chandler to Detroit Animal Care and Control, who are now working with DDR and the Michigan Humane Society to find the man who dropped off Chandler so they can find the person who mutilated him.

"We need to find out where exactly he found Chandler, were there any vehicles, did anybody see it? Did he hear anything?" Rinaldi said.

While this may have been some sort of at-home neuter, veterinarians say it appears Chandler was tortured and now, Rinaldi desperately asks where are his siblings.

"There could be a garage out there with surgical tables, tools and utensils that were bought off of the Internet used to mutilate torture or neuter these dogs," she said. "We need to find out who is doing this."

While Chandler's care is costing over $15,000 and he must remain in the ICU, Rinaldi says he's received a lot of support. And despite having to wear a catheter and a cone, this little blue pit is precious.

"I love him," she said. "He loves to give kisses. He is very sweet. He hasn't screamed. He hasn't yelped. He is the perfect patient here."

She said they have receiving countless adoption applications for Chandler and donations, adding that Chandler is expected to fully recover.

"We are going to have a party in the park so everyone who helped with Chandler can meet him and find him a forever home," she said.



There is a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of the abuser.

If you have any information on the person who dropped off Chandler or where he came from, please call DDR at (313) 458-8014 or find them online HERE.

