Detroit police officer injured in hit and run in southwest Detroit A Detroit police officer was hit by a car Monday night in the southwest end of the city.

The officer was struck near Jefferson and Westend while investigating an accident. Police say a driver in a white Dodge Ram hit the officer, and drove off.

She was arrested at Crawford and Jefferson about a mile away by police who pursued her. The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The officer was securing the scene of an accident at the time the driver struck her.



Police were at the scene of a semitruck accident where it hit a motorcycle.