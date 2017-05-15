Detroit police officer injured in hit and run in southwest Detroit

Posted:May 15 2017 09:29PM EDT

Updated:May 15 2017 11:05PM EDT

A Detroit police officer was hit by a car Monday night in the southwest end of the city.

The officer was struck near Jefferson and Westend while investigating an accident. Police say a driver in a white Dodge Ram hit the officer, and drove off.

She was arrested at Crawford and Jefferson about a mile away by police who pursued her. The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The officer was securing the scene of an accident at the time the driver struck her.

Police were at the scene of a semitruck accident where it hit a motorcycle.

 


