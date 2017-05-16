New phenomenon 'Goat Yoga' takes off at Pingree Farms Local News New phenomenon 'Goat Yoga' takes off at Pingree Farms A Highland Park yoga studio is an offering something different.

FOX 2 found a place right here in Detroit doing goat yoga and we're not "kidding" around.

"They want to meet everyone in the room, they're literally social butterflies," said Holly Glomski.

The goat yoga phenomenon got its start this spring, down on the Pingree Farms on located off Seven Mile and I-75.

"It was kind of a joke, and we thought not a lot of people would sign up, we'll just did it for fun," said Glomski, the Pingree Farms Manager. "The response was overwhelming. So we have added classes continually."

FOX 2 decided to give it a try.

"Am I supposed to be thinking about something?" asked Hannah Saunders.

"At this point it would be very relaxing, we would have music playing in the background," Glomski said.

By the way, Hannah is four months pregnant, but we're told this class is safe and healthy for everyone.

"It doesn't hurt. It feels good," Saunders said. "It's like a massage."

"They're basically like big dogs," Glomski said. "They all have their own personalities. Some of them are goofy; some of them are more serious."

Forget downward dog, this pose is called downward goat.

"Bring your hips up and press through your heels," Glomski said.

A new spin on an ancient art.

"Our yoga instructors call it outward practice instead of inward practice," she said. "Normally you're about clearing your mind, and this is about experiencing what's outside."

If the cuteness isn't enough to get you in, all the money raised goes toward growing Pingree's valuable youth and community programs like providing free fresh produce to the community and education to local children.

It's mission is to bring back Detroit through agriculture.

If you're interested there are a few openings left this this season, you may even get to feed one of the kids.

"You leave with a great big huge grin," Glomski said. "And what better experience can you have but to have fun and just be goofy?"

And if you miss your chance, goat yoga will be back next spring.

All the class information for this and much more can be found at pingreefarms.org.

