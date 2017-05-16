Hotel, restaurant open in old Detroit fire department headquarters Local News Hotel, restaurant opens in old Detroit fire department headquarters The home of the old Detroit Fire Department headquarters has been turned into a new hotel, The Detroit Foundation Hotel. And, finally, after five years, the hotel is now open for business.

- The home of the old Detroit Fire Department headquarters has been turned into a new hotel, The Detroit Foundation Hotel. And, finally, after five years, the hotel is now open for business.

A lot of work went into preserving the historic building, which was built in 1929.

"Everyone's put their blood, sweat and tears into this building," says Amber Rose Powers, the Director of Lifestyle and Programming. "There's been a lot of work in preserving the history here, as well as bringing a modern take onto it."

The Detroit Foundation Hotel is all about being different. You won't open your door and see the average cookie-cutter hotel room and layout.

"We want a little bit of coziness, as well as modern design as well as history included in each space," Powers says.

Perhaps one of the biggest draws of the hotel, though, is the restaurant The Apparatus Room, led by two Michelin-starred executive chef Thomas Lents.

"He honestly could be anywhere in the world and, for him, he wants to be here in Detroit, expressing his culinary art," Powers says.

On opening night, the rooms were booked to capacity and dinner is booked solid for the next two weeks.

FOX 2 ran into the first guest who checked in, Jessie Hughes from the rock 'n' roll band Eagles of Death Metal. They have a concert here Tuesday night.

"I've been fortunate enough to stay at hotels around the world and this is a class act," he says. "When I got here, the staff immediately directed me to some of the archeological high points. One of the staff actually walked me to the convenience store so I wouldn't get lost, because I get lost easy, and that's not common. This is the hospitality industry and this is the height of hospitality."

Rooms at the hotel average $229 a night, depending on when you're staying.

The hotel is located at 250 Larned Street, which is right in bustling downtown Detroit one block over from the Cobo Center.

For more information on the hotel or to make a reservation, you can visit www.detroitfoundationhotel.com, or like them on Faceboko at Detroit Foundation Hotel.