Detroit Packard Plant renovation to begin Tuesday Local News Detroit Packard Plant renovation to begin Tuesday It's a project three years in the making and today work will finally begin to redevelop Detroit's historic Packard Plant.

- It's a project three years in the making and today work will finally begin to redevelop Detroit's historic Packard Plant.

To watch the groundbreaking LIVE on Fox 2 News Now at 11 a.m., CLICK HERE.

The first phase of the project, which costs an estimated $22 million, will create a community of mixed-use spaces including multifamily residential units, recreation, artist work space and light manufacturing.

A Peruvian developer bought the property over three years ago.

The last car to roll off the line at the plant was in 1956. Companies then used the space for offices and other developments.

It has been in disrepair since the late 90s.

The entire area of the plant is 3.5 million square feet, but the first part developers are renovating is 121,000 square feet.