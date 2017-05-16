Video shows driver crashing through Flint Twp business Local News Video shows driver crashing through Flint Twp business Police in Flint Township are searching for the driver of an SUV who crashed through the front entrance of a business and have released surveillance video of the crash.

According to police in Flint Township, they were called to a phone repair store after 1 a.m. Tuesday by the alarm company. When police arrived, they found the south wall of the business with extensive damage.

Police said it was apparent that a vehicle had driven into the business but it was gone before they arrived.

The business is equipped with surveillance cameras and police were able to watch the crash unfold. In the video, the SUV crashes straight through the wall of the building. The driver can be seen looking around, putting the car into drive and trying to move forward. He even turned on the dome lights.

The man then puts the SUV into reverse and backs out of the store, leaving the mess behind. About one minute after he left, police arrived and checked the scene. Police said the man did not leave the car and did not steal anything.

The owner says the man caused $10,000 in damage.

The car is believed to be an older, tan Ford Explorer. The driver is believed to be a thin white man in his 30s. He was wearing glasses and has a goatee.

Anyone who may recognize the driver is asked to call Flint Township police at 810-600-3250.