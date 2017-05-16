West Bloomfield firefighters save ducklings from storm drain

- A flock of ducklings was saved Monday after West Bloomfield firefighters pulled them from a storm drain.

A concerned citizen called the West Bloomfield Fire Department around 3 p.m. to report they'd seen a mother duck quacking near a storm drain, saying she was walking in circles.

Having extra resources, they sent a crew out to the scene. The mother duck was nowhere to be found.

Firefighters removed the drain cover and found the flock inside the drain.

The ducklings are corralled together and lifted out, then turned over to the Humane Society.

West Bloomfield Fire Dept. Chief Greg Flynn says the mother duck never returned.