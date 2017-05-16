Detroit man shot 9 times and left for dead in field lives, not afraid to tell his story Local News Detroit man shot 9 times and left for dead in field lives, not afraid to tell his story A Detroit man who was robbed and shot nine times was left to die in a Detroit field. He lived but the suspect is still on the run.

Melvin Red, 22, has an incredible story of survival. He was robbed over his jewelry and left for dead. Despite the violence, he's not worried about retaliation.

"I'm not afraid of the situation because I don't want it to just happen to nobody else," Red said.

It happened last month on Detroit's east side. Red was a party and got into the car with an acquantance but neither were driving. It was a stranger behind the wheel and, after driving around for a while, they stopped to pick up another guy that Red didn't know. A few minutes later, the driver parked and then was robbed.

"He snatched my chains off my neck. Whe he snatched my chains, I grabbed his arm, I got out of the car and started tussling. Then he backed up and pulled a guwn. When I saw him pull the gun, I was like 'it's over'. Then he shot me," Red said.

Laying in the fiedl, Red played dead and hoped the shooter was done.

"I'm just gonna lay here until he got up on me. He got close enough and I was just like 'please don't let him shoot me'. I was just hoping he didn't have anymore bullets. When he put the gun to me and pulled the trigger, the gun was empty," he said.

Red had bones in his right arm shattered and has multiple gunshot wounds in his left leg. Despite that, he's telling his story because the gunman and an accomplice are still out there.

"They're more afraid of what's going on than I am of them seeing this. So I'm not afraid at all about this. They're more afraid of what's going on right now. I don't want this to happen to nobody else. The pain that I'm going through, all of this over nothing," he said.