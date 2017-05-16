Man who helped girl mauled by dogs is honored Local News Man who helped girl mauled by dogs is honored

"On May 10, 2017, you were truly a Good Samaritan," said Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones.

It's the day that changed 26-year-old Eric Tyus.



"My typical normal Tuesday turned into something special," said Tyus.

It was a moment Tyus can only describe as horrific. Driving home from work down Moross last Tuesday, he watched as a car crashed. A man - 29-year-old Jonathan Brown - got out yelling for help while holding his 5-year-old daughter Johnay. She had just been attacked by a pack of dogs.

“She was going in and out and I saw her eyes rolling back. The father was shaking her and was like, ‘Please, please.’ I said, ‘I’m going to get you there, just don’t worry about it. Just keep talking to her.’"

After getting them to the hospital, Tyus spent hours with Johnay's family. He’s happy to hear Johnay is recovering well. Detroit City Council is not letting Tyus's courageous and quick action go unnoticed. This Tuesday, Tyus was honored with the Spirit of Detroit award.

"The spirit of Detroit is what you carry around in your heart and truly, truly you displayed the spirit of Detroit."

He also received a Spirit of Detroit pin.

"I just want to say thank you. This is truly honoring," said Tyus as he accepted the award.

Tyus became emotional and looked to his family.

"People call me a hero. I'm no hero. What I did was exactly what I was supposed to do."

"Really you need to honor and give the majority of credit to my mother."

Johnay's father calls Tyus a blessing. He says, as he cradled his bleeding daughter, screaming for help, Tyus was the only one who stopped.

"Although he says he's not a hero, think about how many people pass by a situation where they see something happening and they don't stop,” said Council President Jones. “They just pass by. So, just for stopping, you are a hero."

As Tyus stands humbled, he says, it's little Johnay's strength and smile that continue to inspire him.