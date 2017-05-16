Woman steals $300 in cleaning supplies, leads Livonia PD on chase Local News Woman steals $300 in cleaning supplies, leads Livonia PD on chase A suspected thief thought she could make a clean break from the law.



but now Livonia police say she'll have to clean up her act. Somonique Biles is accused of shoplifting a broom, mop, soap and other supplies valued at more than $300.

Security at the Meijer on Middle Belt confronted her -- but she took off, speeding down I-96 at up to 100 miles per hour.



An officer caught up with her when she crashed and went over the curb on Outer Drive.



Her T-shirt reads "Chase your dream" but her chase led to an arrest and trip to jail.