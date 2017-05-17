Detroit to spend $63 mil to improve major roads, residential streets (list included)

DETROIT (WJBK) - The City of Detroit announced Wednesday it's allocating $63 million to fix 100 miles of major roads and residential streets in 2017.

Director of Public Works Ron Brundidge confirms the plan is to resurface 57 miles of neighborhood streets and pave 43 miles of major roads.

The plan also calls for fixing bridges and other road improvement projects.

Major roads to be paved include Cass, Mack, Evergreen, East 7 Mile, Joy, Hubbell and Whittier.

About $4 million will go toward renovating southwest Detroit's Bagley Street Bridge and road enhancements, such as installing bike paths.

The city released a full list of roads that will be improved:

DISTRICT 1

Road From To
Appleton Verdun Dead End (S)
Ardmore W. McNichols Puritan
Braile Puritan Fenkell
Burgess Seven Mile Dead End (N) Hessell
Burt Road Fenkell Grand River
Canterbury Warrington Stratford
Codding Grand River Margareta
Coyle Florence W. McNichols
Coyle Grand River Fenkell
Dale Vassar Frisbee
Evergreen Clarita Seven Mile
Evergreen Pembroke Eight Mile
Fenkell Ave. Evergreen Southfield
Fenton Grand River Seven Mile
Frisbee Telegraph Appleton
Frisbee Northrop Redfern
Grandview Seven Mile Frisbee
Greydale Orchid Grand River
Greyfield Grand River Margareta
Grove Prevost Forrer
Hemlock Prevost Forrer
Keeler Lahser Burt Road
Keeler Prevost Winthrop
Lenore Grand River Seven Mile
Margareta Greyfield Glenhurst
Mettetal Grand River Lyndon
Mettetal Fenkell Grand River
Midland Mansfield Winthrop
Midland Archdale Prevost
Norfolk Winston Intersection
Northrop Seven Mile Frisbee
Pembroke Southfield s/d James Couzens
Pembroke Lahser Berg
Pierson Grand River W. McNichols
Pilgrim Forrer Prevost
Pilgrim Archdale Gilchrist
Pilgrim Greydale Westbrook
Puritan Lamphere Chatham
Puritan Burt Lahser
Puritan Vaughan Heyden
Puritan Kentfield Fielding
Puritan Greenfield Meyers
Redfern Eight Mile Hessell
Redfern Seven Mile Pembroke
Salem Grand River Margareta
Salem Bennett Santa Maria
Santa Maria Cooley Beaverland
Schoolcraft E/B W of Riverview W. of Dolphin
Schoolcraft W/B Dale Dolphin
St. Marys Fenkell Grand River
Trinity Grand River McNichols
Trinity Seven Mile W. McNichols
Trojan Berg McIntyre
Vassar McIntyre Berg
Verdun Appleton Riverview
Verne Prevost Rutherford
Verne Gilchrist Lindsay
Verne Lahser Greydale
Whitcomb Fenkell Puritan
Whitcomb Fenkell Lyndon
Winston Grand River W. McNichols
Wormer Grand River Seven Mile

DISTRICT 2

Road From To
Ardmore Curtis Lodge
Baylis Fenkell Lodge
Belden Puritan Lodge
Chippewa Meyers Appoline
Clarita Winthrop Greenfield
Dexter Fenkell Puritan
Fairfield Seven Mile Curtis
Grand Linwood Wildermere
Greenlawn W. McNichols Puritan
Hubbell Eight Mile Curtis
Hubbell Jeffries Fwy Grand River
James Couzens N/B s/d Six Mile (McNichols) Audrey
Lodge N/B s/d 50' W of Monica Ohio
Lodge N/B s/d Schaefer Audrey
Lodge S/B s/d Wyoming Monica
Kendall Ewald Circle Wildermere
Manor Curtis Margareta
Mansfield W. Outer Drive Santa Maria
Margareta Rutherford Mansfield
Mendota Santa Maria Curtis
Merrill Plaisance Woodward Pontchartrain
Pickford Greenfield Prest
Pontchartrain Merrill Plaisance 7 Mile Rd.
Puritan Livernois Belden
Santa Clara Wyoming Pinehurst
Sorrento W. McNichols James Couzens
St. Martins Schaefer Lesure
Stoepel W. McNichols Thatcher
Ward W. McNichols James Couzens
Whitcomb Vassar Pembroke
Wildemere Puritan Lodge
Woodingham W. McNichols Puritan

DISTRICT 3

Road From To
Alcoy State Fair Fairmont
Balfour Berkshire Harper
Coram Redmond Crusade
Coram Hayes Gratiot
Girardin Seven Mile Dead End (N)
Goulburn Seven Mile Eastwood
Goulburn Eight Mile Collingham
Greeley Seven Mile Nevada
Greeley Nevada Chrysler Service Drive
Hildale Rogge Helen
Hoyt Eight Mile Carlisle
Jos Campau Conant Davison
Lappin Redmond Kelly
Lappin Gratiot Hayes
Marx E. McNichols Nevada
Rex Lappin Liberal
Rogge Hilldale Seven Mile
Rogge Seven Mile Bliss
Russell Seven Mile Nevada
Russell Nevada Chrysler Service Drive
Spencer Eight Mile Outer Drive
Stotter Seven Mile Outer Drive
Stotter Eight Mile Outer Drive
Tacoma Hayes Monarch
Veach Eight Mile Dead End (E)
E. Winchester Dequindre Conant

DISTRICT 4

Road From To
Buckingham E. Warren Munich
Cairney McClellan Cooper
Conner Edsel Ford Fwy Warren
Cooper Forest Warren
Essex Ashland Chalmers
Fairfax Alter Rd Gross Pointe Border
Harper Hayes E. Outer Drive
Korte Alter Rd Dead End (E)
Mack St. Jean McClellan
Marseilles Edsel Ford Fwy Chester
Morang Laing 7 Mile Road
New York Cadieux Dead End
Nottingham Moross Morang
E. 7 Mile Road Kelly Redmond
St. Jean Shoemaker Warren
Warren Cadillac Conner
Whittier Kelly Whitehill

DISTRICT 5

Road From To
Alger Oakland John R
Avery Ferry Park Marquette
Beaubien Mack Mack
Calvert Linwood Wildmere
Calvert Dexter Lawton
Canfield Beaubien John R
Canton Mack Vernor
Chandler Oakland Woodward
Charlevoix Chene Jos Campau
Clairmount Linwood Rosa Parks
Cortland Linwood 14th
Crane Vernor Kercheval
Elmhurst Oakman Jeffries Fwy
Fullerton Linwood 14th
Garland Mack Charlevoix
W. Grand Blvd Grand River Jeffries Fwy
Hague Oakland John R.
Hazelwood Dexter Quincy
Holcomb St. Paul Jefferson
Iroquois Warren Gratiot
Josephine Oakland John R.
Lawrence Rosa Parks LaSalle
Lawton Davison Glendale
Mack Gratiot McClellan
Parker Willard Warren
Pennsylvania Forest Canfield
Pennsylvania Forest Warren
E. Philadelphia Woodward Oakland
W. Philadelphia Byron Woodrow Wilson
Pingree Quincy Dexter
Randolph Gratiot Centre
Sheridan Canfield Forest
St. Antoine Lafayette Gratiot
Taylor Linwood Quincy
Townsend Canfield Gratiot
Virginia Park Dexter Grand River
Wabash Ferry Park W. Grand Blvd.
Webb Rosa Parks LaSalle

DISTRICT 6

Road From To
25th Toledo Vernor
Addison Dayton McGraw
Alpine Joy Rd Tireman
Alter Rd E. Jefferson Klenk Island
Anthony Wayne Drive Forest I-94
Bagley Ave. 15th 16th
Bangor Buchanan Dead End
Bangor W. Warren Hancock
Barlum Livernois Martin
Brandon Junction McKinstry
Broadway Gratiot Grand River
Cass Grand Blvd Congress
Clifford Woodward Bagley
Crowley Barton Dead End E of Martin
Daniels Crowley W. Warren
Dayton Lonyo Addison
Diversey American Wetherby
Edsel Schaefer Pleasant
Grand River Woodward Madison
Henderson St. Lawerence Dead End W of Trenton
Hubbard Porter Lafayette
John R. E. Adams Woodward
Junction St. Hedwig Vernor
Kinsman Scotten Lovett
M.L. King 14th Trumbull
McKinstry Toledo McMillian
Mullane Navy Logan
Pine Rosa Parks 14th
Prairie Warren Tireman
Rangoon Tireman Walton
Rich Scotten 31st
Schaefer Lyndon Outer Drive
Seabaldt Jeffries Northfield
Second M.L. King Forest
Third Ledyard Forest
Tireman Northlawn Livernois
Toledo Livernois W. Grand Blvd.
Uthes McKinstry Clark
Washington Blvd. W. Jefferson Park
Waterman Vernor Regular
Wykes Warren Tireman

DISTRICT 7

Road From To
Beechdale Wyoming Mendota
Captiol Schaefer Shirley
Cascade Boston Dead End (N. of Elmhurst)
Castleton Schaefer Shirley
Chicago Spinoza Trinity
Foley Mendota Meyers
Forrer W. Chicago Ellis
Forrer Plymouth Captiol
Glendale Abington Memorial
Grandmont W. Chicago Ellis
Joy Wyoming Livernois
Joy Oakman Decatur
Joy EB I-96 SD Intersection Only
Joy WB I-96 SD Intersection Only
Joy Schaefer Wyoming
Kramer Mansfield Prevost
Lauder Plymouth Chicago
Lauder Tireman Joy Rd
Mansfield Chicago Joy Rd
Monica Elmhurst Davison
Morley Wyoming Mendota
Orangelawn Wyoming Ohio
Plymouth Greenfield Hubbell
Prest Plymouth Elmira
Prevost Ellis Joy Rd
Robson Joy Rd W. Chicago
Rouge Park Drive Outer Drive Outer Drive
Rutherford W. Chicago Kramer
Schaefer EB I-96 SD Intersection Only
Schaefer WB I-96 SD Intersection Only
Southfield Service Drive N/B Chicago Plymouth
Southfield Service Drive S/B Pembroke Seven Mile
St. Marys Chicago Plymouth
Stansbury Lyndon Intervale
Terry Joy Rd Ellis
W. Davison Grandmont Southfield Fwy
Washburn Schooolcraft Dead End
Washburn Jeffries Schoolcraft
West Parkway Hazelnut Meadowpark
Westfield Trinity Evergreen
Westfield Evergreen Warwick
Whitcomb Joy Rd W. Chicago
Winthrop Westfield Ellis

 


