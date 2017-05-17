Detroit to spend $63 mil to improve major roads, residential streets (list included)

- The City of Detroit announced Wednesday it's allocating $63 million to fix 100 miles of major roads and residential streets in 2017.

Director of Public Works Ron Brundidge confirms the plan is to resurface 57 miles of neighborhood streets and pave 43 miles of major roads.

The plan also calls for fixing bridges and other road improvement projects.

Major roads to be paved include Cass, Mack, Evergreen, East 7 Mile, Joy, Hubbell and Whittier.

About $4 million will go toward renovating southwest Detroit's Bagley Street Bridge and road enhancements, such as installing bike paths.

The city released a full list of roads that will be improved:

DISTRICT 1

Road From To Appleton Verdun Dead End (S) Ardmore W. McNichols Puritan Braile Puritan Fenkell Burgess Seven Mile Dead End (N) Hessell Burt Road Fenkell Grand River Canterbury Warrington Stratford Codding Grand River Margareta Coyle Florence W. McNichols Coyle Grand River Fenkell Dale Vassar Frisbee Evergreen Clarita Seven Mile Evergreen Pembroke Eight Mile Fenkell Ave. Evergreen Southfield Fenton Grand River Seven Mile Frisbee Telegraph Appleton Frisbee Northrop Redfern Grandview Seven Mile Frisbee Greydale Orchid Grand River Greyfield Grand River Margareta Grove Prevost Forrer Hemlock Prevost Forrer Keeler Lahser Burt Road Keeler Prevost Winthrop Lenore Grand River Seven Mile Margareta Greyfield Glenhurst Mettetal Grand River Lyndon Mettetal Fenkell Grand River Midland Mansfield Winthrop Midland Archdale Prevost Norfolk Winston Intersection Northrop Seven Mile Frisbee Pembroke Southfield s/d James Couzens Pembroke Lahser Berg Pierson Grand River W. McNichols Pilgrim Forrer Prevost Pilgrim Archdale Gilchrist Pilgrim Greydale Westbrook Puritan Lamphere Chatham Puritan Burt Lahser Puritan Vaughan Heyden Puritan Kentfield Fielding Puritan Greenfield Meyers Redfern Eight Mile Hessell Redfern Seven Mile Pembroke Salem Grand River Margareta Salem Bennett Santa Maria Santa Maria Cooley Beaverland Schoolcraft E/B W of Riverview W. of Dolphin Schoolcraft W/B Dale Dolphin St. Marys Fenkell Grand River Trinity Grand River McNichols Trinity Seven Mile W. McNichols Trojan Berg McIntyre Vassar McIntyre Berg Verdun Appleton Riverview Verne Prevost Rutherford Verne Gilchrist Lindsay Verne Lahser Greydale Whitcomb Fenkell Puritan Whitcomb Fenkell Lyndon Winston Grand River W. McNichols Wormer Grand River Seven Mile

DISTRICT 2

Road From To Ardmore Curtis Lodge Baylis Fenkell Lodge Belden Puritan Lodge Chippewa Meyers Appoline Clarita Winthrop Greenfield Dexter Fenkell Puritan Fairfield Seven Mile Curtis Grand Linwood Wildermere Greenlawn W. McNichols Puritan Hubbell Eight Mile Curtis Hubbell Jeffries Fwy Grand River James Couzens N/B s/d Six Mile (McNichols) Audrey Lodge N/B s/d 50' W of Monica Ohio Lodge N/B s/d Schaefer Audrey Lodge S/B s/d Wyoming Monica Kendall Ewald Circle Wildermere Manor Curtis Margareta Mansfield W. Outer Drive Santa Maria Margareta Rutherford Mansfield Mendota Santa Maria Curtis Merrill Plaisance Woodward Pontchartrain Pickford Greenfield Prest Pontchartrain Merrill Plaisance 7 Mile Rd. Puritan Livernois Belden Santa Clara Wyoming Pinehurst Sorrento W. McNichols James Couzens St. Martins Schaefer Lesure Stoepel W. McNichols Thatcher Ward W. McNichols James Couzens Whitcomb Vassar Pembroke Wildemere Puritan Lodge Woodingham W. McNichols Puritan

DISTRICT 3

Road From To Alcoy State Fair Fairmont Balfour Berkshire Harper Coram Redmond Crusade Coram Hayes Gratiot Girardin Seven Mile Dead End (N) Goulburn Seven Mile Eastwood Goulburn Eight Mile Collingham Greeley Seven Mile Nevada Greeley Nevada Chrysler Service Drive Hildale Rogge Helen Hoyt Eight Mile Carlisle Jos Campau Conant Davison Lappin Redmond Kelly Lappin Gratiot Hayes Marx E. McNichols Nevada Rex Lappin Liberal Rogge Hilldale Seven Mile Rogge Seven Mile Bliss Russell Seven Mile Nevada Russell Nevada Chrysler Service Drive Spencer Eight Mile Outer Drive Stotter Seven Mile Outer Drive Stotter Eight Mile Outer Drive Tacoma Hayes Monarch Veach Eight Mile Dead End (E) E. Winchester Dequindre Conant

DISTRICT 4

Road From To Buckingham E. Warren Munich Cairney McClellan Cooper Conner Edsel Ford Fwy Warren Cooper Forest Warren Essex Ashland Chalmers Fairfax Alter Rd Gross Pointe Border Harper Hayes E. Outer Drive Korte Alter Rd Dead End (E) Mack St. Jean McClellan Marseilles Edsel Ford Fwy Chester Morang Laing 7 Mile Road New York Cadieux Dead End Nottingham Moross Morang E. 7 Mile Road Kelly Redmond St. Jean Shoemaker Warren Warren Cadillac Conner Whittier Kelly Whitehill

DISTRICT 5

Road From To Alger Oakland John R Avery Ferry Park Marquette Beaubien Mack Mack Calvert Linwood Wildmere Calvert Dexter Lawton Canfield Beaubien John R Canton Mack Vernor Chandler Oakland Woodward Charlevoix Chene Jos Campau Clairmount Linwood Rosa Parks Cortland Linwood 14th Crane Vernor Kercheval Elmhurst Oakman Jeffries Fwy Fullerton Linwood 14th Garland Mack Charlevoix W. Grand Blvd Grand River Jeffries Fwy Hague Oakland John R. Hazelwood Dexter Quincy Holcomb St. Paul Jefferson Iroquois Warren Gratiot Josephine Oakland John R. Lawrence Rosa Parks LaSalle Lawton Davison Glendale Mack Gratiot McClellan Parker Willard Warren Pennsylvania Forest Canfield Pennsylvania Forest Warren E. Philadelphia Woodward Oakland W. Philadelphia Byron Woodrow Wilson Pingree Quincy Dexter Randolph Gratiot Centre Sheridan Canfield Forest St. Antoine Lafayette Gratiot Taylor Linwood Quincy Townsend Canfield Gratiot Virginia Park Dexter Grand River Wabash Ferry Park W. Grand Blvd. Webb Rosa Parks LaSalle

DISTRICT 6

Road From To 25th Toledo Vernor Addison Dayton McGraw Alpine Joy Rd Tireman Alter Rd E. Jefferson Klenk Island Anthony Wayne Drive Forest I-94 Bagley Ave. 15th 16th Bangor Buchanan Dead End Bangor W. Warren Hancock Barlum Livernois Martin Brandon Junction McKinstry Broadway Gratiot Grand River Cass Grand Blvd Congress Clifford Woodward Bagley Crowley Barton Dead End E of Martin Daniels Crowley W. Warren Dayton Lonyo Addison Diversey American Wetherby Edsel Schaefer Pleasant Grand River Woodward Madison Henderson St. Lawerence Dead End W of Trenton Hubbard Porter Lafayette John R. E. Adams Woodward Junction St. Hedwig Vernor Kinsman Scotten Lovett M.L. King 14th Trumbull McKinstry Toledo McMillian Mullane Navy Logan Pine Rosa Parks 14th Prairie Warren Tireman Rangoon Tireman Walton Rich Scotten 31st Schaefer Lyndon Outer Drive Seabaldt Jeffries Northfield Second M.L. King Forest Third Ledyard Forest Tireman Northlawn Livernois Toledo Livernois W. Grand Blvd. Uthes McKinstry Clark Washington Blvd. W. Jefferson Park Waterman Vernor Regular Wykes Warren Tireman

DISTRICT 7