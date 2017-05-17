Detroit to spend $63 mil to improve major roads, residential streets (list included)

DETROIT (WJBK) - The City of Detroit announced Wednesday it's allocating $63 million to fix 100 miles of major roads and residential streets in 2017.
Director of Public Works Ron Brundidge confirms the plan is to resurface 57 miles of neighborhood streets and pave 43 miles of major roads.
The plan also calls for fixing bridges and other road improvement projects.
Major roads to be paved include Cass, Mack, Evergreen, East 7 Mile, Joy, Hubbell and Whittier.
About $4 million will go toward renovating southwest Detroit's Bagley Street Bridge and road enhancements, such as installing bike paths.
The city released a full list of roads that will be improved:
DISTRICT 1
|Road
|From
|To
|Appleton
|Verdun
|Dead End (S)
|Ardmore
|W. McNichols
|Puritan
|Braile
|Puritan
|Fenkell
|Burgess
|Seven Mile
|Dead End (N) Hessell
|Burt Road
|Fenkell
|Grand River
|Canterbury
|Warrington
|Stratford
|Codding
|Grand River
|Margareta
|Coyle
|Florence
|W. McNichols
|Coyle
|Grand River
|Fenkell
|Dale
|Vassar
|Frisbee
|Evergreen
|Clarita
|Seven Mile
|Evergreen
|Pembroke
|Eight Mile
|Fenkell Ave.
|Evergreen
|Southfield
|Fenton
|Grand River
|Seven Mile
|Frisbee
|Telegraph
|Appleton
|Frisbee
|Northrop
|Redfern
|Grandview
|Seven Mile
|Frisbee
|Greydale
|Orchid
|Grand River
|Greyfield
|Grand River
|Margareta
|Grove
|Prevost
|Forrer
|Hemlock
|Prevost
|Forrer
|Keeler
|Lahser
|Burt Road
|Keeler
|Prevost
|Winthrop
|Lenore
|Grand River
|Seven Mile
|Margareta
|Greyfield
|Glenhurst
|Mettetal
|Grand River
|Lyndon
|Mettetal
|Fenkell
|Grand River
|Midland
|Mansfield
|Winthrop
|Midland
|Archdale
|Prevost
|Norfolk
|Winston
|Intersection
|Northrop
|Seven Mile
|Frisbee
|Pembroke
|Southfield s/d
|James Couzens
|Pembroke
|Lahser
|Berg
|Pierson
|Grand River
|W. McNichols
|Pilgrim
|Forrer
|Prevost
|Pilgrim
|Archdale
|Gilchrist
|Pilgrim
|Greydale
|Westbrook
|Puritan
|Lamphere
|Chatham
|Puritan
|Burt
|Lahser
|Puritan
|Vaughan
|Heyden
|Puritan
|Kentfield
|Fielding
|Puritan
|Greenfield
|Meyers
|Redfern
|Eight Mile
|Hessell
|Redfern
|Seven Mile
|Pembroke
|Salem
|Grand River
|Margareta
|Salem
|Bennett
|Santa Maria
|Santa Maria
|Cooley
|Beaverland
|Schoolcraft E/B
|W of Riverview
|W. of Dolphin
|Schoolcraft W/B
|Dale
|Dolphin
|St. Marys
|Fenkell
|Grand River
|Trinity
|Grand River
|McNichols
|Trinity
|Seven Mile
|W. McNichols
|Trojan
|Berg
|McIntyre
|Vassar
|McIntyre
|Berg
|Verdun
|Appleton
|Riverview
|Verne
|Prevost
|Rutherford
|Verne
|Gilchrist
|Lindsay
|Verne
|Lahser
|Greydale
|Whitcomb
|Fenkell
|Puritan
|Whitcomb
|Fenkell
|Lyndon
|Winston
|Grand River
|W. McNichols
|Wormer
|Grand River
|Seven Mile
DISTRICT 2
|Road
|From
|To
|Ardmore
|Curtis
|Lodge
|Baylis
|Fenkell
|Lodge
|Belden
|Puritan
|Lodge
|Chippewa
|Meyers
|Appoline
|Clarita
|Winthrop
|Greenfield
|Dexter
|Fenkell
|Puritan
|Fairfield
|Seven Mile
|Curtis
|Grand
|Linwood
|Wildermere
|Greenlawn
|W. McNichols
|Puritan
|Hubbell
|Eight Mile
|Curtis
|Hubbell
|Jeffries Fwy
|Grand River
|James Couzens N/B s/d
|Six Mile (McNichols)
|Audrey
|Lodge N/B s/d
|50' W of Monica
|Ohio
|Lodge N/B s/d
|Schaefer
|Audrey
|Lodge S/B s/d
|Wyoming
|Monica
|Kendall
|Ewald Circle
|Wildermere
|Manor
|Curtis
|Margareta
|Mansfield
|W. Outer Drive
|Santa Maria
|Margareta
|Rutherford
|Mansfield
|Mendota
|Santa Maria
|Curtis
|Merrill Plaisance
|Woodward
|Pontchartrain
|Pickford
|Greenfield
|Prest
|Pontchartrain
|Merrill Plaisance
|7 Mile Rd.
|Puritan
|Livernois
|Belden
|Santa Clara
|Wyoming
|Pinehurst
|Sorrento
|W. McNichols
|James Couzens
|St. Martins
|Schaefer
|Lesure
|Stoepel
|W. McNichols
|Thatcher
|Ward
|W. McNichols
|James Couzens
|Whitcomb
|Vassar
|Pembroke
|Wildemere
|Puritan
|Lodge
|Woodingham
|W. McNichols
|Puritan
DISTRICT 3
|Road
|From
|To
|Alcoy
|State Fair
|Fairmont
|Balfour
|Berkshire
|Harper
|Coram
|Redmond
|Crusade
|Coram
|Hayes
|Gratiot
|Girardin
|Seven Mile
|Dead End (N)
|Goulburn
|Seven Mile
|Eastwood
|Goulburn
|Eight Mile
|Collingham
|Greeley
|Seven Mile
|Nevada
|Greeley
|Nevada
|Chrysler Service Drive
|Hildale
|Rogge
|Helen
|Hoyt
|Eight Mile
|Carlisle
|Jos Campau
|Conant
|Davison
|Lappin
|Redmond
|Kelly
|Lappin
|Gratiot
|Hayes
|Marx
|E. McNichols
|Nevada
|Rex
|Lappin
|Liberal
|Rogge
|Hilldale
|Seven Mile
|Rogge
|Seven Mile
|Bliss
|Russell
|Seven Mile
|Nevada
|Russell
|Nevada
|Chrysler Service Drive
|Spencer
|Eight Mile
|Outer Drive
|Stotter
|Seven Mile
|Outer Drive
|Stotter
|Eight Mile
|Outer Drive
|Tacoma
|Hayes
|Monarch
|Veach
|Eight Mile
|Dead End (E)
|E. Winchester
|Dequindre
|Conant
DISTRICT 4
|Road
|From
|To
|Buckingham
|E. Warren
|Munich
|Cairney
|McClellan
|Cooper
|Conner
|Edsel Ford Fwy
|Warren
|Cooper
|Forest
|Warren
|Essex
|Ashland
|Chalmers
|Fairfax
|Alter Rd
|Gross Pointe Border
|Harper
|Hayes
|E. Outer Drive
|Korte
|Alter Rd
|Dead End (E)
|Mack
|St. Jean
|McClellan
|Marseilles
|Edsel Ford Fwy
|Chester
|Morang
|Laing
|7 Mile Road
|New York
|Cadieux
|Dead End
|Nottingham
|Moross
|Morang
|E. 7 Mile Road
|Kelly
|Redmond
|St. Jean
|Shoemaker
|Warren
|Warren
|Cadillac
|Conner
|Whittier
|Kelly
|Whitehill
DISTRICT 5
|Road
|From
|To
|Alger
|Oakland
|John R
|Avery
|Ferry Park
|Marquette
|Beaubien
|Mack
|Mack
|Calvert
|Linwood
|Wildmere
|Calvert
|Dexter
|Lawton
|Canfield
|Beaubien
|John R
|Canton
|Mack
|Vernor
|Chandler
|Oakland
|Woodward
|Charlevoix
|Chene
|Jos Campau
|Clairmount
|Linwood
|Rosa Parks
|Cortland
|Linwood
|14th
|Crane
|Vernor
|Kercheval
|Elmhurst
|Oakman
|Jeffries Fwy
|Fullerton
|Linwood
|14th
|Garland
|Mack
|Charlevoix
|W. Grand Blvd
|Grand River
|Jeffries Fwy
|Hague
|Oakland
|John R.
|Hazelwood
|Dexter
|Quincy
|Holcomb
|St. Paul
|Jefferson
|Iroquois
|Warren
|Gratiot
|Josephine
|Oakland
|John R.
|Lawrence
|Rosa Parks
|LaSalle
|Lawton
|Davison
|Glendale
|Mack
|Gratiot
|McClellan
|Parker
|Willard
|Warren
|Pennsylvania
|Forest
|Canfield
|Pennsylvania
|Forest
|Warren
|E. Philadelphia
|Woodward
|Oakland
|W. Philadelphia
|Byron
|Woodrow Wilson
|Pingree
|Quincy
|Dexter
|Randolph
|Gratiot
|Centre
|Sheridan
|Canfield
|Forest
|St. Antoine
|Lafayette
|Gratiot
|Taylor
|Linwood
|Quincy
|Townsend
|Canfield
|Gratiot
|Virginia Park
|Dexter
|Grand River
|Wabash
|Ferry Park
|W. Grand Blvd.
|Webb
|Rosa Parks
|LaSalle
DISTRICT 6
|Road
|From
|To
|25th
|Toledo
|Vernor
|Addison
|Dayton
|McGraw
|Alpine
|Joy Rd
|Tireman
|Alter Rd
|E. Jefferson
|Klenk Island
|Anthony Wayne Drive
|Forest
|I-94
|Bagley Ave.
|15th
|16th
|Bangor
|Buchanan
|Dead End
|Bangor
|W. Warren
|Hancock
|Barlum
|Livernois
|Martin
|Brandon
|Junction
|McKinstry
|Broadway
|Gratiot
|Grand River
|Cass
|Grand Blvd
|Congress
|Clifford
|Woodward
|Bagley
|Crowley
|Barton
|Dead End E of Martin
|Daniels
|Crowley
|W. Warren
|Dayton
|Lonyo
|Addison
|Diversey
|American
|Wetherby
|Edsel
|Schaefer
|Pleasant
|Grand River
|Woodward
|Madison
|Henderson
|St. Lawerence
|Dead End W of Trenton
|Hubbard
|Porter
|Lafayette
|John R.
|E. Adams
|Woodward
|Junction
|St. Hedwig
|Vernor
|Kinsman
|Scotten
|Lovett
|M.L. King
|14th
|Trumbull
|McKinstry
|Toledo
|McMillian
|Mullane
|Navy
|Logan
|Pine
|Rosa Parks
|14th
|Prairie
|Warren
|Tireman
|Rangoon
|Tireman
|Walton
|Rich
|Scotten
|31st
|Schaefer
|Lyndon
|Outer Drive
|Seabaldt
|Jeffries
|Northfield
|Second
|M.L. King
|Forest
|Third
|Ledyard
|Forest
|Tireman
|Northlawn
|Livernois
|Toledo
|Livernois
|W. Grand Blvd.
|Uthes
|McKinstry
|Clark
|Washington Blvd.
|W. Jefferson
|Park
|Waterman
|Vernor
|Regular
|Wykes
|Warren
|Tireman
DISTRICT 7
|Road
|From
|To
|Beechdale
|Wyoming
|Mendota
|Captiol
|Schaefer
|Shirley
|Cascade
|Boston
|Dead End (N. of Elmhurst)
|Castleton
|Schaefer
|Shirley
|Chicago
|Spinoza
|Trinity
|Foley
|Mendota
|Meyers
|Forrer
|W. Chicago
|Ellis
|Forrer
|Plymouth
|Captiol
|Glendale
|Abington
|Memorial
|Grandmont
|W. Chicago
|Ellis
|Joy
|Wyoming
|Livernois
|Joy
|Oakman
|Decatur
|Joy
|EB I-96 SD
|Intersection Only
|Joy
|WB I-96 SD
|Intersection Only
|Joy
|Schaefer
|Wyoming
|Kramer
|Mansfield
|Prevost
|Lauder
|Plymouth
|Chicago
|Lauder
|Tireman
|Joy Rd
|Mansfield
|Chicago
|Joy Rd
|Monica
|Elmhurst
|Davison
|Morley
|Wyoming
|Mendota
|Orangelawn
|Wyoming
|Ohio
|Plymouth
|Greenfield
|Hubbell
|Prest
|Plymouth
|Elmira
|Prevost
|Ellis
|Joy Rd
|Robson
|Joy Rd
|W. Chicago
|Rouge Park Drive
|Outer Drive
|Outer Drive
|Rutherford
|W. Chicago
|Kramer
|Schaefer
|EB I-96 SD
|Intersection Only
|Schaefer
|WB I-96 SD
|Intersection Only
|Southfield Service Drive N/B
|Chicago
|Plymouth
|Southfield Service Drive S/B
|Pembroke
|Seven Mile
|St. Marys
|Chicago
|Plymouth
|Stansbury
|Lyndon
|Intervale
|Terry
|Joy Rd
|Ellis
|W. Davison
|Grandmont
|Southfield Fwy
|Washburn
|Schooolcraft
|Dead End
|Washburn
|Jeffries
|Schoolcraft
|West Parkway
|Hazelnut
|Meadowpark
|Westfield
|Trinity
|Evergreen
|Westfield
|Evergreen
|Warwick
|Whitcomb
|Joy Rd
|W. Chicago
|Winthrop
|Westfield
|Ellis