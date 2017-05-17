Voicemail released of U.S. attorney's elderly mom claiming abuse Local News Voicemail released of U.S. attorney's elderly mom claiming abuse A U.S. attorney is going to trial on a domestic violence charge accused of beating his mother.

New details about the allegations against Michael Bullotta are emerging, told in his mother's own words. He is charged with domestic violence after allegedly hitting his 78-year-old mother, Mary Jane.

Bullotta, an assistant U.S. attorney, spends his time prosecuting alleged criminals and helped put former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick behind bars.

FOX 2 has obtained a voicemail from Mary Jane to a friend after the alleged incident. On part of the recording, she says:

"It's Mary Jane, Michael has thrown me out of the house, he hit me (bleep), called his mother to pick him up. He saw the whole thing and he called (bleep) his aunt and asked for her to call 911 because his father was hitting me. And it all went from there and I had to leave the house."



The alleged incident happened last month at Michael Bullotta's Oakland Township home. FOX 2 played the recording for Bullotta's attorney, Pam Szydlak.

"When I first listened to it, it's hard to listen to," Szydlak said. "There's another side of the story. What's in the complaint, what you hear on those tapes, isn't the truth - there is another side of the story."

According to the case report from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Michael Bullotta, whose legal first name is Ronald, says that his mother has dementia and he admits she has never been diagnosed by an actual doctor. He says Mary Jane, his mother, was harassing his son. At some point he went to intervene and she pretended to fall, according to Michael Bullotta. He says he helped her up and she accused him of hitting her. He says Mary Jane is unhappy with him and his African-American girlfriend. He said his sister does not want him and Mary Jane to live together and that she is very dramatic.

Michael Bullotta denies striking his mother in any manner.

Voicemail: "Yesterday when I went back to get some things he was changing the locks on the doors. I have to (inaudible). I want to talk to you, please call me, thank you."

As a fellow defense attorney, Szydlak has known Bullotta for years.

"He is loyal and he has integrity, and all of those same great attributes are the same ... he applies all of that as a son," Szydlak said. "He is a caring son and has taken care of her for years. He wouldn't harm her."

The case is set to go to trial in July.

