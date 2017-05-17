James Adkins " title="DENNYS ROBBER_1495062279089.jpg"> Man accused of trying to rob Ann Arbor Denny's with steak knife James Adkins " title="DENNYS ROBBER_1495062279089.jpg"/> [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption James Adkins James Adkins " title="DENNYS ROBBER_1495062279089.jpg"/> Local News Man accused of trying to rob Ann Arbor Denny's with steak knife A man is under arrest accused of trying to rob a Denny's restaurant with a steak knife.



Police say 28-year-old James Adkins walked up to an employee at the Denny's in Ann Arbor with the knife and allegedly told the cashier to "be quiet" and demanding money from the register.

The cashier simply walked away and the wannabe robber took off without any money.

On Tuesday, several police agencies worked together to arrest him in Superior Township.



Police want to talk to anyone who was in the Denny's at the time of the attempted robbery. Call the Ann Arbor PD at (734) 794-6927.