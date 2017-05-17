More than 40 shots fired in murder of Detroit man in east side parking lot Local News More than 40 shots fired in murder of Detroit man in east side parking lot Dozens of shots are fired early this morning on Detroit's east side leaving a 33-year-old man dead in a parking lot.



Police say the victim, Christopher Marcilis, was found lying face down in the parking lot after he had been shot in the back of the head. Investigators say at least 40 shots had been fired at the corner of Chester and Neff on the city's east side.

Shell casings were scattered in the parking lot where police found Marcilis - but witnesses say they didn't hear any arguing, only gunfire.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 Wednesday morning, and investigators don't know the motive.

The parents had to identify the body and it is difficult for the mother, father, and brothers of the victim to speak at this time.

"It's hard," said Squanto Walton, the victim's cousin. "That was our favorite cousin. We were all close. it's a lot of us. It's just all family."

Family members received the call of what happened.

"I got the phone call and they said he was outside, and I just got in my car and came," Walton said.

Those who work in the area say people had been running back and forth in the parking lot during the time of the shooting.

Right now, investigators are also trying to figure out if they are looking for more than one shooter.

Family members tell us the victim came to the area from time to time, and say they cannot understand why someone would take his life.

"He wasn't a violent person," Walton said. "He was real sweet. he got along with everybody."

There is a security camera in this parking lot but at this time, but police have not released any footage. If you have any information on who is responsible, give police a call at (313) 596-5200 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.