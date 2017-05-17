Police release photos of 2 assault suspects in U-M campus beating Local News Police release photos of 2 assault suspects in U-M campus beating Ann Arbor police need your help solving a brutal assault where a victim was kicked unconscious.

Pictures have been released of two of the four people wanted by police for an early morning assault of a student and another person who was simply trying to help.



A student was walking through the west hall arch on campus when two other women came up to her and started punching at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A man riding by on his bike saw and tried to help, but he was assaulted by two other men and knocked unconscious.



One of the two women then kicked the unconscious man in the head then left the Arch walking northwest into the Diag.

In addition to the two suspects seen in the photos, police are looking another white female between 18 to 24 with long brown braided hair and a heavy-set black man about 5 feet 10 inches with a goatee who was wearing pink athletic shoes at the time.

News of this assault has students planning ahead especially if they go out at night.

"Probably when I leave," said one student. "I will text a friend I'm leaving or let my roommate know as a heads up, that I'm leaving."

"I'm never alone past 10 p.m. just in case," said another student. "So I will definitely be even more diligent about that for sure."

Walking through the arch on your way to the Diag you pass right by the library which is open 24 hours a day. Police are hoping someone saw what happened and can help ID the people involved.



There is also a security camera in the arch. Police say they are not ready to release that video at this time.