Baby and mother wounded in shooting on Detroit's east side

- A three-day old baby was grazed in the head and his mother wounded in an east side shooting.

Police transported the child to St. John Hospital after the shooting, which occurred in the 16100 block of Maddelein sometime after 10 p.m. The baby's wound does not appear to be life threatening, police said.

The baby was being held by his mother when someone outside shot up the house. The woman, 24, was wounded in the leg.



It is unknown if there are any other victims and there is no description of the shooter at this time.

