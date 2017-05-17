Armed woman robs gas station in Yankees jersey Local News Armed woman robs gas station in Yankees jersey Police are looking for a woman who held up a gas station without a mask, while wearing distinctive clothing.

The suspect wore a Jason Giambi New York Yankees jersey, No. 25 while brandishing a pistol.

The brazen bandit can be seen on surveillance video now posted all over Van Buren Township's social media.

Store video shows the white woman believed to be in her 30s confronting the clerk with a silver and black semi-automatic gun in her hand.

The gas station is located on Haggerty Road at the I-94 service drive. The woman was likely able to make a quick getaway.

"She (stuck) the gun (under the window by) the register and started demanding money," the clerk said. "I gave it to her, I was a little nervous

FOX 2 spoke to the cashier by phone he was working early Tuesday morning when the apparent Yankees fan robbed the Mobil gas station at gun point.

When she slid the gun under the security glass - he feared she could shoot at any moment. But the crook grabbed the couple hundred bucks in cash and took off.

"She just wanted the money, she was just demanding the money," he said. "She ran into her car she wasn't wearing a mask or anything.

"Right away I called the police, I was nervous."

But police don't believe she will be hard to identify.

"I haven't had too many over the years where a female that didn't have a mask on walk into a store like that," said Dep. Dir. Jason Wright, Van Buren Public Safety. 'We have received a few calls and our detectives are following up on some calls."

The suspect entered the passenger side of a red compact SUV and fled the scene.

If you know who number 25 is, call police.